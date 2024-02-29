Cape Country 104’s February 2024 Athlete of the Month

Congratulations to Cole Raposo, he will receive $100 thanks to First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union for being selected as our February 2024 Athlete of the Month!

His nominator had this to say about him:

“Cole is an All-Star all the way around. Varsity football player, Junior Class President, future problem solver, on the National Honor Society and National Mathematics Society, currently organizing a drive with Cape Cod Cares for Troops (in honor of Grandfather and two Brothers). He is always going out of his way to be the best at all he does loves his family and his hometown.”