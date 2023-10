Meet our October Athlete of the Month – Dillon Chapman from Harwich! Dillon is an honors student in his junior year at Monomoy High School, where he plays on the Varsity Football Team (Monomoy Sharks). He is a leader both on and off the field, coaching Special Olympics Soccer, volunteering at The Childrens Cove, and is also a mentor in the classroom for kids who are having coping issues.

Dillon will receive a Koopman Lumber swag bag, plus a $100 gift card to Butler Sporting Goods in Hyannis!