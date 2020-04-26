Cape Musicians Sing Together On “Old Cape Cod”

Last month when the isolation alarm was sounded, Tony Raine (Director of Production for the Cape Cod Melody Tent) and a few of his friends asked Cape Cod’s music community to help build a unifying video representing our area. Cape area musicians were invited to submit individual interpretations and versions of the Patti Page classic “Old Cape Cod”.

With the help of local media, video producer Kayla-Rose-Jason, long time Cape performer Lisa Jason, and “The Cheap Seats” (Cat Wilson’s local music show on Ocean 104.7 ), more than 25 submissions were received. The performance styles range from traditional to contemporary, and all show love for our home of Cape Cod!

Kayla-Rose Jason built a video collage that includes highlights from each of the the participants. Along with the collaboration video, each complete version of “Old Cape Cod” will be available on a new and exclusive You Tube Channel right here: Old Cape Cod Love Notes

Here is the final collaboration featuring all of the participants:

The message is simply, “We are here on Cape Cod and look forward to welcoming all our visitors and friends back when it’s safe once again”.

Raines asks that everyone enjoy our and help support our local musicians: recommended dosage one version of “Old Cape Cod” per day!

Best Regards and thanks to all our participants:

Zoe Lewis, Chandler Travis, Lisa Jason, Monica Rizzio, Suzanne Tonaire, Allie Jason, Rayssa Delorey, Kathleen Healy, Sean Brennan, Caroline Brennan, Abigail Vail, The Grab Brothers, The Jitters, Digney Fignus,

Tom Telesmanic, Tish Adams, Tim Sweeney, Yaron Gershovsky, Dawn Derow, Mark Filteau, Scott Damgaurd, Katie Koglin, Marcia and John, Anna Whiteley, Noah Pelty, Paul Wayne, Tedi Marsh and John Connelly… SO FAR!

The group will continue to take submissions and add more artists to the page and invite anyone who missed the initial invite to submit their versions to us:

tony@raine-man.com and CatWilson@CCB-Medai.com for details.