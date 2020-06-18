Father’s Day Upcycle Tie Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and with more Dads then ever working from home, it’s probably safe to assume there’s not a lot of tie-wearing happening these days – especially since a healthy majority of Dads are lucky to make it out of their ‘work-from-home sweat pant ensembles.’ So, why not take some of Dad’s old ties and repurpose them for an upcycled DIY Father’s Day gift?

If you happen to have some extra time on your hands and a DIY-attitude, then you’re already well on your way to making Dad a new one-of-a-kind gift.

Need some inspiration? Check out these creative tie projects.

If Dad loves to travel, maybe he’d love a custom luggage tag.

For the ultimate camera man in your life, how about a custom camera strap.

Dad can carry his phone and credit cards in style with this handy-dandy case.

Or maybe a zipper pouch for Dad’s golf tees, ball marker and divot tool.

How cute is this tie snake?

Craft a keepsake photo album for Dad with ties he wore on memorable occasions.

You can even make a matching set: bowtie for your favorite guy and collar for man’s best friend!

If you’re still reading along this far, then you’re probably a serious crafter who doesn’t mind a ‘one for you, one for me’ project load. Once you’ve got Dad’s gift set, check out these fun tie projects.

Christmas stockings or a necktie door wreath

And ladies the necktie is the cutest feminine accessory! Choose your favorite man’s necktie and go to town!

So many cute ideas, just be sure to leave Dad a couple of ties for when he returns to the office!

Happy Father’s Day to all!