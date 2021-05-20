You are here: Home / Entertainment / Feel Good News: Community Clean Up Planned by Cape Cod Package Store

Feel Good News: Community Clean Up Planned by Cape Cod Package Store

May 20, 2021

Every weekday during Feel Good Mornings on 99.9 the Q, you can hear Feel Good News at 6:20am and 8:20am. These are stories of kinds, community, and people helping people. 

Andrea Pendergast of Cape Cod Package Store Fine Wine & Spirits is one of those people. She’s helped to organize a community clean up on Saturday May 22ed. Have a listen to why wanted to mobilize Cape Codders to pick up litter and how she hopes to make this a regular event. 

Register and get more details at www.keepmassbeautiful.org 

 

About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


