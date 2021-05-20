Feel Good News: Community Clean Up Planned by Cape Cod Package Store

Every weekday during Feel Good Mornings on 99.9 the Q, you can hear Feel Good News at 6:20am and 8:20am. These are stories of kinds, community, and people helping people.

Andrea Pendergast of Cape Cod Package Store Fine Wine & Spirits is one of those people. She’s helped to organize a community clean up on Saturday May 22ed. Have a listen to why wanted to mobilize Cape Codders to pick up litter and how she hopes to make this a regular event.

Register and get more details at www.keepmassbeautiful.org