You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet 99.9 the Q’s Cape Codder of the Month!

Meet 99.9 the Q’s Cape Codder of the Month!

October 1, 2021

Meet Karen Penta, 99.9 the Q’s August Cape Codder of the month, sponsored by Campion-Leach Group. Karen is Clinical Director of Cape Behavioral Health Centers. Her nominator shared: “She has been able to rise above the struggles of the pandemic year. Karen Penta LMHC has always been available by responding with a call, a text, or even a home delivery in time of emotional need. Her ability to administer an agency with over 3 sites on Cape Cod (including a new location in Falmouth) has been outstanding. Karen has answered the call to increase behavioral health services for the population that has been affected by the Covid virus one way or another.”

Many thanks to August sponsor Campion-Leach Group for awarding Karen a $100 gift card to a local restaurant. Thank you Karen for all that you do for the community.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Rebecca Romo
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 