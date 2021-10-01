Meet 99.9 the Q’s Cape Codder of the Month!

Meet Karen Penta, 99.9 the Q’s August Cape Codder of the month, sponsored by Campion-Leach Group. Karen is Clinical Director of Cape Behavioral Health Centers. Her nominator shared: “She has been able to rise above the struggles of the pandemic year. Karen Penta LMHC has always been available by responding with a call, a text, or even a home delivery in time of emotional need. Her ability to administer an agency with over 3 sites on Cape Cod (including a new location in Falmouth) has been outstanding. Karen has answered the call to increase behavioral health services for the population that has been affected by the Covid virus one way or another.”

Many thanks to August sponsor Campion-Leach Group for awarding Karen a $100 gift card to a local restaurant. Thank you Karen for all that you do for the community.