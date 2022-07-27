Meet 99.9 the Q’s July Cape Codder Of The Month!

Congratulations to 99.9 The Q’s July Cape Codder of the Month – Claudia Dillaire! Claudia works at a Cumberland Farms on the Cape. Here is how Claudia’s nominator describes her:

“This woman is ALWAYS up! I have never gone into while she is working & not been warmly greeted by her. Claudia will ask if she can help you, ask how you are AND wait for a response, share something positive & send you out with a fond farewell. In a world where people have been and still are isolated she is exactly what this world needs more of! I’m willing to bet she has hard days too but you wouldn’t know it! She makes a difference by just choosing to be friendly & kind! Let’s make her a beautiful example for our community & just maybe, people will acknowledge her nomination and make her day too!”

Thanks to our sponsor First Citizen’s Federal Credit Union, Claudia is receiving $100.00 for her recognition.