Meet Cape Country 104’s June Teacher of the Month!

June 21, 2023

Mark Prall was nominated by one of his students, Nathan Newcomb. He teaches percussion, band, and jazz band to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders at the Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School in Harwich. Mark has also been a member of the Cape Symphony for the past 30 years as a Timpanis. He is also on the faculty for the Cape Symphony education programs. Nathan says, “His passion and enthusiasm for music is contagious. I love going to my percussion lessons that take place before school begins every Monday! Mr. Prall inspires us and is making a difference in our lives! As students, we have grown musically and are beaming with pride. Plus, he tells the best jokes —What is Beethoven’s favorite fruit? BA-NA-NA-NA!”

Thanks to DeOliveira Insurance, Mark will receive $100!

