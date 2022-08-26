Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.

The Cape Cod & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund holds annual events to raise awareness and funds for the non-profit to help these K9s. Joe has a passion for these amazing K9 partners and never wants a handler to have to make difficult decisions for their dogs based solely on finances.

