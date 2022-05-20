You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet Cape Country 104’s Newest Cape Codder Of The Month: Sharon From The Cape Cod Foster Closet

May 20, 2022

Cape Country 104 has teamed up with Stanley Steemer to put a spotlight on the unsung heroes in our community like Sharon Palmer. Michelle Cuff nominated Sharon because of her inspirational work helping foster children and their families with The Cape Cod Foster Closet.

Listen to what Michelle has to say about Sharon:

 

Through Sharon’s work, families who find themselves taking in children, even on short notice, have a resource for much needed items like clothing and other items for their children. She is also the center of a much needed support network for foster families in our area.

Listen to Sharon talk about her efforts with The Cape Cod Foster Closet:

Thanks to our partner, Stanley Steeemer, we are sending Sharon a $100 check to help with her efforts. 

Learn more about The Cape Cod Foster Closet here: 

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


