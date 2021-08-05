You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet Cathy Long Anderson, Ocean 104.7’s Cape Codder of the Month!

Meet Cathy Long Anderson, Ocean 104.7’s Cape Codder of the Month!

August 5, 2021

Cathy was nominated by her friend Jean Regazio who told us:

“Cathy is a lifelong Sagamore resident who works hard and volunteers whenever she can. She has helped so many. She currently volunteers with the Veterans Food for Families program. Always pleasant, friendly and caring, Cathy is Sagamore’s Sweetheart!”

Cathy has also been selected for the Eighteenth Annual Commonwealth Heroines of Massachusetts Class of 2021, recommended by Rep. Steven Xiarhos. Her nomination in the 2021 Program Book stated, “Cathy Long Anderson has a heart of gold and is affectionately known as the Mayor of Sagamore. Everyone knows Cathy, and Cathy knows everyone. Always there with a smile and a warm hug, Cathy is a stoic and selfless leader who works hard every day to live a life of service before self. Despite the pandemic this past year, Cathy continues to push forward and contribute hundreds of hours of her time providing fresh food and clean clothes for Veterans and Military Families. She is a lead volunteer of the highly successful Food4Vets and Coats4Vets programs on Cape Cod and across the Commonwealth. Cathy is one in a million, and I am proud to recommend her for this prestigious and well deserved award. She is truly the glue that helps keep our community together.”

