You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet Emily Hallock, Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month!

Meet Emily Hallock, Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month!

September 30, 2022

 

Meet our newest Cape Codder Of The Month, Emily Hallock!

According to Emily’s Mom, Tina:

Emily not only got her nursing degree, but she also graduated first in her class and did it all during COVID! 

She is currently a nurse and infectious disease coordinator at Latham Centers working with children and adults alike.

She is working so very hard to make others lives better.

Listen to That Girl in The Morning chatting with Emily: 

Thank you to Oceanside Restoration for helping us put a spotlight on the people in our community who really are making a difference! 

To nominate someone, please click HERE 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 