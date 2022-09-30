Meet Emily Hallock, Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month!

Meet our newest Cape Codder Of The Month, Emily Hallock!

According to Emily’s Mom, Tina:

Emily not only got her nursing degree, but she also graduated first in her class and did it all during COVID!

She is currently a nurse and infectious disease coordinator at Latham Centers working with children and adults alike.

She is working so very hard to make others lives better.

Listen to That Girl in The Morning chatting with Emily:

