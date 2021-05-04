You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet “Miss Val” Cape Codder of the Month Mona Lisa Valentino

Meet “Miss Val” Cape Codder of the Month Mona Lisa Valentino

May 4, 2021

Mona Lisa Valentino aka Miss Val is the principal of St John Paul II high school in Hyannis. She was nominated for Cape Codder of the month by a staff member, Stephanie Fox. 

Rebecca Romo spoke to Stephanie about her nomination and then was able to surprise Miss Val with the news. We are so lucky to have amazing educators on Cape Cod who work hard to make schools feel like communities. Miss Val will receive a $100 Gift Card to Mid Cape Home Centers, a couple of 99.9 the Q Feel Good Morning coffee mugs, and a certificate. 

If you know of someone who deserves to be named Cape Codder of the Month nominate them today at 999theQ.com 

 

