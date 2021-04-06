Meet Ocean 104.7’s February Cape Codder of the Month

We were delighted to speak to Dorothy Burritt, Director of the Eastham Council on the Aging, the February Winner of the Ocean Cape Codder of the Month sponsored by Fairway Restaurant and Pizzeria.

She was nominated by her colleague Paula who noted: “Throughout this pandemic Dorothy has shown extraordinary compassion, flexibility and innovation in helping our Seniors in Eastham. Most recently, she has spearheaded an effort to reach out directly to local seniors to assist them in signing up for COVID vaccines. Dorothy’s knowledge of her seniors helped her identify those who would have great difficulty navigating the cumbersome vaccine websites, as well as getting to the vaccine clinic. As a result, over 130 seniors in Eastham have been assisted in getting the vaccine. Many of these people were confused, frightened and frustrated with the registration process. Dorothy has continued to offer remote programming, and outreach efforts while simultaneously participating in many joint efforts with neighboring Councils on Aging. She is involved with advocating for increasing the number of vaccines available to Cape Cod’s seniors, and participates in meetings on a county and state level almost daily. Dorothy has juggled the increased needs of local seniors while often working from home and over seeing her young sons remote learning! She is never to busy to take a phone call to listen, help and collaborate. Her heart is always in the right place. It would be long overdue recognition for a woman who has spent this pandemic putting others first. She is a true Cape Cod treasure!”

We were delighted to send Dorothy a $100 gift card to Fairway Restaurant & Pizzeria, an Ocean 104.7 T-shirt, and a certificate signed by Dave Read. Congratulations Dorothy!