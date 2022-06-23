Meet Ocean 104.7’s June Cape Codder Of The Month!

Congratulations to Ocean 104.7’s June Cape Codder of the Month – Megan Kenney!

Megan’s nominator Colleen had this to say about Megan:

“Megan Kenney is the Program Director at Justice Resource Institute Community Service Agency for the Cape and Islands. The Community Service Agency supports children who are struggling with mental health and their families. Megan works tirelessly for the children and families on the cape as well as for her staff. Megan is a fierce advocate for education and increased awareness of mental health and works with multiple private and state agencies to build community understanding. Megan has an incredible work ethic and takes the time to get to know her staff and the families we serve. Megan values work home balance and often reminds her staff to practice self-care. Megan is kind, patient and always encourages her staff’s professional growth and development.”

Thanks to our sponsor DeOliveira Insurance, Megan is receiving $100.00. Congratulations again Megan!

Listen to Dave Read’s conversation with Megan below:

