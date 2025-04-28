Ocean 104.7’s April Non-Profit of the Month

Congratulations to our Ocean 104.7 April “Non-Profit of the Month” winner: “Belonging to Each Other”. BTEO provides transitional housing for adults experiencing homelessness in Falmouth during the cold weather months. And housing restoration services year-round.

People can survive rough in the summer, but it’s another thing in the winter. Freezing temperatures, wet weather, snow, mud, and no place to get warm. Or cook a meal. Or take a bath or shave or do laundry. Or plug in anything. Or have any privacy.

By providing temporary housing, BTEO gives our neighbors experiencing homelessness access to basic amenities. And their housing supportive services in their transition to stable housing.

BTEO encourages all of us to put ourselves in the place of our less fortunate neighbors, and think of how we can help.

"Belonging to Each Other" will receive daily on-air recognition on Ocean 104.7, as well as at CapeCod.Com. Plus, our sponsor, Stanley Steemer will be donating $100 to BTEO as well.

Congratulations again to “Belonging to Each Other”, the Ocean 104.7 Non-Profit of the Month winner for April!

What BTEO Does:

Recently there have been 101 nights where BTEO housed 14 people and fed another 26 in motels. These 40 people are a fraction of the total population here in town who live outdoors, in cars and sheds or bouncing from place to place. Can you imagine getting through your day with no access to a shower, a toilet, working phone and internet? And no way to make a meal, wash your clothes or keep safe and warm?

Every day, many of our neighbors do just that. More would do that without BTEO’s support. Belonging to Each Other, or BTEO as we call ourselves, is a local nonprofit that helps our Falmouth neighbors in their journey from homelessness to stable housing. We do this with a small part-time staff and 100+ volunteers, our greatest resource.

We support this vulnerable population by making or strengthening their connections to housing, family resources and supportive services. This gives them a support system they can take to their new home, increasing their chance for success. We also use our unique vantage point to identify gaps in resources for Falmouth people. We work to plug those gaps by collaborating with many Falmouth congregations, community organizations, other service providers, and our local government staff. We are funded by donations of time and money from local individuals, businesses, and foundations.

Our current projects include:

1. Our 10th season providing a temporary cold-weather home for up to 15 men and women at a time while they create and complete a re-housing plan that addresses their unique barriers to becoming and staying housed. This project wrapped up April 25th, after serving 32 people, ages 23-88. More than 2100 nights of warm, safe housing and supportive services were provided. Our 115 volunteers work as part of our team to give people a calm space to work on changing their lives.

2. Our 5th season of providing a missing essential – meals ready to eat – to people in freezing-weather emergency shelter. This In from the Streets program prevents deaths from exposure and is led by Duffy Health Center. Volunteers helped prepare and deliver over 7000 meals this past winter.

3. Year-round supportive services to Falmouth people, including our residential program alumni, as they adjust to life in a new home.

4. Helping those we cannot house connect to the resources best able to help them with issues relating to getting and keeping their housing.

Together we can end chronic homelessness in Falmouth. Thank you for joining us.