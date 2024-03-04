You are here: Home / Entertainment / Ocean 104.7’s February Non-Profit of the Month

Ocean 104.7’s February Non-Profit of the Month

March 4, 2024

Bay to Sound Neighbors is an all-volunteer, membership-based organization that is dedicated to assisting seniors in the towns of Yarmouth and Dennis with the support they need to live independently in their home. Services include transportation to appointments, technology assistance, wellness visits and minor small home & garden tasks. Through the services provided by the organization’s volunteers, seniors have been able to age in place, friendships have been made and our community has become a better place to live.

Listen to John Willis’ interview with Carol Donahue, who is President of the Board of Directors.

