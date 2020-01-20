You are here: Home / Entertainment / Photo Quiz: Cape Cod or Not?

Photo Quiz: Cape Cod or Not?

January 20, 2020 1 Comment

Think you know the Cape?

Can you identify it by a photo?

Take this quiz below to see how well you can recognize the Cape just by a single photo.

Ready. Set. Go!

Check out all our other quizzes by clicking the Discover More button below!

DiscoverMore

Filed Under: Entertainment, Trivia

Comments

  1. Patricia says
    August 5, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Set up boxes for yes or no answers. Impossible to say “no”.
    when the only option is this is the Cape.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 