Suzanne Tonaire’s Interview with Cape Codder Joshua Koopman from the Film Earlybird (Woods Hole Film Festival)

The Woods Hole Film Festival, running July 29th – August 5th, celebrates 32 years of showcasing the work of independent filmmakers from around the world. The 2023 program includes 110 films selected from nearly 1000 submissions. Cape Codder Joshua Koopman stars in the film Earlybird, being shown Thursday August 3rd at 6pm at the Clapp Auditorium (inside WHOI). Suzanne Tonaire had a chance to catch up with Joshua in this exclusive interview.