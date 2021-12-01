Taylor Made Beauty creating Sanctuary Sundays for Special Needs Customers in East Falmouth Salon

Feel Good News is all about People Helping People. When Rebecca Romo, who is a mom of a child with special needs heard about Taylor Bonollo’s Sanctuary Sundays, she had to find out more.

Even though Taylor has no formal training to work with people with special needs, she’s always had the patience and desire to make a hair cut a good experience. She put it out to the local community that every Sunday private appointments would be available and the customer could have full decision making in how the cut went. If you wanted to just take a tour or sit in every chair, bring blankets or tablets, turn off the lights or music, whatever the customer wants Taylor would do.

We are so lucky to have people in our community who see a need and do something about it. These people who open their hearts and their salons to help others.

The response has been overwhelming and Rebecca Romo’s little girl received her first ever haircut from Taylor. As you can see she was all smiles. j

Have a listen at the link below: