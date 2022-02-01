‘That Girl’ Chats With Layla About Potted Plants For Seniors (Listen Here!)

Potted Plants For Seniors is a 501c3 non-profit organization that started with a simple goal: to bring joy to the senior citizens of Cape Cod during the pandemic.

Over the past two years, it has grown, just like 7 year old Layla, who stopped by the studio to chat with That Girl in The Morning (Cat Wilson) on Cape Country 104 to tell us about their program.

Listen here:

If you’d like to help, Potted Plants For Seniors are in need of Volunteers for the following: Decorating Pots, Pen Pals/Valentines, Help with complex deliveries, Growing and splitting plants, too. Also, if you have a background in gardening they are looking for a few more teachers for their agriculture and horticulture programs that we have been implementing into schools and community centers

You can mail Valentines to: Potted Plants for Seniors Inc. P.O Box 364 Harwich Port, MA 02646 or visit their facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/pottedplantsforseniors

You can also contact Cat Wilson via email: ThatGirl@CapeCountry104.com