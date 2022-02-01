You are here: Home / Entertainment / ‘That Girl’ Chats With Layla About Potted Plants For Seniors (Listen Here!)

‘That Girl’ Chats With Layla About Potted Plants For Seniors (Listen Here!)

February 1, 2022

Potted Plants For Seniors is a 501c3 non-profit organization that started with a simple goal: to bring joy to the senior citizens of Cape Cod during the pandemic.

Over the past two years, it has grown, just like 7 year old Layla, who stopped by the studio to chat with That Girl in The Morning (Cat Wilson) on Cape Country 104 to tell us about their program.

Listen here:

 

If you’d like to help, Potted Plants For Seniors are in need of Volunteers for the following: Decorating Pots, Pen Pals/Valentines, Help with complex deliveries, Growing and splitting plants, too. Also, if you have a background in gardening they are looking for a few more teachers for their agriculture and horticulture programs that we have been implementing into schools and community centers

 

You can mail Valentines to: Potted Plants for Seniors Inc. P.O Box 364 Harwich Port, MA 02646 or visit their facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/pottedplantsforseniors

You can also contact Cat Wilson via email: ThatGirl@CapeCountry104.com 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 