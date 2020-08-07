That Girl’s Blog: A Recipe For De-Skunking Your Dog

It’s happened to all of us at least once. You open the back door to let your furry friend out for an evening romp and suddenly they dart under a bush or dig under the porch and WHAM! It’s like a chemical bomb of burnt garlic and acid went off. Now your dog, your yard, your house, and YOU smell like Pepe Le Pew!

What you need:

1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide ( which you may already have in your medicine cabinet )

which you may already have in your medicine cabinet 1/4 cup baking soda (check for the Arm in Hammer in the back of the fridge if you need to)

1 teaspoon of liquid dish soap

2-3 drops lemon essential oil (optional–but adds extra deodorizing power)

Best practice is to set up the washing station OUTSIDE. Mix the ingredients and slather into your dogs coat (please avoid the face/eyes). Let the solution soak into the coat for 5 minutes. Of course if you have a dog like mine, 5 minutes can seem like and hour, but TRUST ME, you want to give the solution enough time to neutralize the stink.

Rinse the solution completely out of the dog’s coat and, if you like, follow with a mild shampoo.

Although most sources claim the peroxide will not bleach out the color of your dog’s fur, I have seen for myself that it will slightly lighten dark fur to s reddish color.

NOTE: Although you may already have the ingredients on hand, you should NOT mix up a batch of the solution and store for an emergency… It could explode in the container.

And while we are on the subject of SKUNKS, here are a few fun facts:

Skunks do not hibernate for the winder. Instead, they will “power-hibernate” for a week or so during severe weather.

If you are seeing holes in your lawn it could be from skunks digging for grubs

Skunks can spray up to 10 feet, but their smell can travel for a mile and a half

Skunks have an excellent sense of smell

Skunks are immune to most snake venom

Mothballs can be used as a deterrent for skunks (they also avoid ammonia and strong citrus scents)

By the way, if you have a better home recipe, please share! I am all ears! Email me: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com