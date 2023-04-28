You are here: Home / Entertainment / Tour of the historic Fernbrook house now the home Tommy’s Place Centerville for Children with Cancer

April 28, 2023

The second location of Tommy’s Place is set to open in June. Rebecca Romo of 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings took a tour of the 10 bedroom home which once hosted the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Walt Disney. It will provide week long respite vacations for children with cancer and their families. Mid-Cape Home Centers is offering semi private tours as a fundraiser to help Tommy’s Place fund its vision. Get tickets here.

About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


