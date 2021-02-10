Wellness Wednesday: How to Hack the Winter Blues

Every Wednesday is Wellness Wednesday on Feel Good Mornings when we give you tips to help you navigate your physical, mental, or emotional health.

It’s been bit of wintery mix the last few weeks on Cape Cod. Maybe in a normal year, you’d split your time on the Cape and somewhere a bit sunnier or least travel during February vacation, but the pandemic is changing our ability or desire to get away.

How do you keep our spirits up and make it through the long winter when the beloved beach is covered in snow? We’ve put together a list thanks to wellness coaches and listeners on how to beat the winter blues.

1) Get Outside

Whether you bundle up for a walk with your kids or dog or just sit outside like Mina who says “As often as possible, I sit outside in the sun and meditate for 20 minutes. I found a tiny corner of my backyard porch that is mostly protected from the wind, I dress in layers and bring blankets out if necessary.

2) SAD Lamps

When it’s not sunny out a little artificial light can help replicate the benefits of natural light. Jane said she’s seen it make a huge difference, “SAD lamp. Definitely notice a difference in energy levels – I had crippling lethargy before, feel so much better now. Can recommend.”

3) Drink more water

Sometimes that tired sluggish feeling you have is due to dehydration. If you turn to coffee for a pick me up, that dehydrates you even more. Experts suggest you drink water first thing in the morning before your coffee to replenish your body.

4) Minerals and supplements

Two our listeners Dana and Andrea said that adding in Vitamin D and other supplements helped with energy levels during the winter. Andrea says, “My husband has a hard time with SAD, he gets very lethargic. One thing I’ve figured to do is once the clocks change, I double our Vit D3 intake. Not the cure all, but it’s helped the last three years.”

5) Take a trip

Although we might not be able to do it at the moment, travelling is still my favorite way to get some relief from grey winter days. I’m originally from the south and it used to drive me crazy come March and it’s STILL cold. I found that breaking up the winter with a trip somewhere warm and sunny in February was just want the doctor

ordered. Karen says she does the same,” I spend some time in Florida because of this”