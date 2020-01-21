YODO: Live Life to the Fullest

Can you believe you’ve made it to the year 2020? Do you know we are just as far away from 2050 as we are from 1990? Yup, do the math. I’m not sure if ringing in 2020 got me feeling all introspective, or if it was a cartoon of a boy and his dog discussing life, but I’m feeling philosophical.

When I turn to the funnies, it’s for just that – to enjoy a laugh. But on this day, it was more a healthy dose of philosophy. Two simple conversation bubbles were enough to send me into an enlightenment tizzy. “We only live once” the boy says. ‘YOLO’ right? Isn’t that how we believe we should live, living each day to the fullest; no regrets. You know it, you’ve heard it, and for a nanosecond, you tried to live your life by it. But it was the dog’s two-sentence reply, in the simple, one-frame cartoon, that really knocked me on my keister – “Wrong. We only die once; we live every day.”

Who knew a boy and his dog could be so deep? We LIVE every day; but do we? How often do we get caught up in the mundane? How often are you just going through the motions? If today were your last, do you feel you’ve lived it to satisfaction? Welcome to my brain spiral. I immediately conjured up the “Today is the first blank page of a 365-day book; write a good one” image. A new year. A fresh start.

How will you make 2020 amazing? What will you write in YOUR book? How will you LIVE today?