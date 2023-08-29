Gosnold Division and Training Ship Patriot State of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps are welcoming new applicants to the training program at Mass. Maritime Academy. Young men and women between the ages of 11 and 17 who may be interested in nautical or military opportunities are encourage to join. Scheduled events include an annual Swim Meet, community service, parades, ceremonies, marksmanship training, skills competition weekend at Joint Base Cape Cod and many other activities, as well as annual summer training, nationwide.

Training is conducted on alternating Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Mass. Maritime Academy. Interested applicants should contact Lt. Cdr. James McLoughlin at 508-759-8606. View us on “Facebook” at Gosnold Division.

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a non-profit youth program, federally chartered by Congress in 1962 and is supported by the Navy and Coast Guard. Gosnold Division has operated continuously on Cape Cod since 1975.