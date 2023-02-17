Immigrant Entrepreneur & Small Business Expo set for March 11, 2023

CAPE COD, MA: Coastal Community Capital along with other local partners will present the region’s third Immigrant Entrepreneur & Small Business Expo at the Cape Cod 5 headquarters at 1500 Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The Expo is designed to educate and inspire immigrant small business owners and all business owners to become successful entrepreneurs, and to introduce the participants to business methodologies that will help them plan for business success.

This interactive, informational event will include sessions on such topics as “Perfecting your Business Pitch”, “Legal Issues and Advice for Small Business”, “Business Borrowing Simplified”, “Insurance De-Mystified for Business Owners”, “Expanding your Business Social Media” and “Bookkeeping Advice for Entrepreneurs.”

The cost to attend is $25 per person, and includes continental breakfast and lunch.

Register online at www.CapeCodInternationalBusinessExpo.com!

The Immigrant Entrepreneur & Small Business Expo is presented by Coastal Community Capital, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands, Community Development Partnership (CDP), Cape Cod 5, WE CAN, TBS Tax Service and Cricket Wireless, with funding support by Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. Educational Coordinator is International Business Relations. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalia Frois at [email protected]