New Koopman Lumber location under construction at former Antique Center of Cape Cod

The Dennis site will include a store, lumber yard and warehouses

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. – Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. Renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod at 243 MA-6A in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.

“We were excited when the opportunity presented itself to bring our family business to this community,” said Tony Brookhouse, COO of Koopman Lumber. “The Antique Center was part of the local retail landscape for three decades. We look forward to being part of the community for years to come.”

The new Koopman location will feature an 8,759-square-foot store including a window and door showroom, as well as retail space for standard and seasonal hardware; a 9,030-square-foot drive-through lumber yard with auto stack racking; and two warehouse buildings totaling 4,759 square feet. In addition to serving homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, Koopman has extensive experience working with contractors and professional builders. The new location is expected to employ approximately 20 people.

Founded by Peter T. Koopman in 1939, Koopman is now co-owned by its third generation: Dirk Koopman, CEO; his sister, Denise Brookhouse, CFO; and her husband, Tony Brookhouse, COO. Dirk’s son, Peter Koopman, and his daughter, Sarah Thomas, are in key roles within the organization as part of the fourth generation of the Koopman Family.

Koopman Lumber’s 11 Massachusetts locations include three full-line lumber, hardware, paint, lawn and garden stores in Whitinsville, Uxbridge and North Grafton; one lumber, hardware, paint and kitchen design center in Sharon; a full-service paint store in Milford; lumber yards and kitchen design centers in Hudson, Andover, Fairhaven and Indian Orchard; and distribution centers in Uxbridge and Sutton.

