The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce Virtual Competition is Live! We will continue to display contest entries on our website and give our Chamber community an opportunity to cast a virtual ballot for the 2024 cover.

The Annual Guidebook Cover Competition is a long-standing Wellfleet Chamber tradition that began forty plus years ago to support artists in “The Art Gallery Town”. Each year thousands of copies of the Guidebook are printed and distributed to visitors in Wellfleet and across the Cape Cod region, and available virtually on our website, thus providing the winner a unique opportunity to share their artwork with a wide audience.

Entries for the Guidebook Cover Competition are being accepted September 5 through October 10. Each artist may submit two pieces for consideration. Entrants should submit an image of their artwork using the form listed on the website.

Artwork entries will be on display on the Chamber website starting in November. Members and the general public will have an opportunity to cast their vote for the 2024 Guidebook Cover Winner. A link to submit ballots will be available on the contest webpage – we will announce when voting is open.

Ballots cast by Wellfleet Chamber members will determine the winners. First place will adorn the 2024 Guidebook, while second and third place will receive recognition including a photo of their artwork. Non-member votes will count toward the “popular winner”, who will also be recognized. The winners will be announced in November 2023.

For submission guidelines and competition details, visit the website www.wellfleetchamber.com/guidebookcover2024 or contact the Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce, [email protected]