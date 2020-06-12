2020 Kitchen Flooring Trends Bring a Few Surprises

Homeowners have been taking advantage of the time they’ve spend at home in making many of the interior changes they’ve been putting off for lack of time in the past. One favorite project is replacing the old kitchen flooring.

There are lots of options for kitchen flooring that are both beautiful and functional, as well as long-lasting. Installing a new kitchen floor is also a design investment in your home – one that will ultimately increase the value of your home.

According to realtor.com, kitchen flooring trends for 2020 include something for every budget and every style of home. You can see the full list at https://www.realtor.com/advice/home-improvement/top-flooring-trends-for-2020/. Here are just a few of your choices:

Wood-like porcelain tile is gorgeous and very realistic looking. They look like real wood, but they don’t have that same wear and tear or carry a risk of scratching. Being tile, however, there is always the possibility of a crack.

Engineered wood is a top choice for homeowners. It’s strong and is available in a variety of veneer finishes. Oak, mahogany, and ash are the most popular finishes, because they’re harder than other woods, meaning they’ll last longer.

Stained concrete, while it may sound like an unusual choice, is popular in homes that reflect modern, industrial, or minimalist designs. The concrete is usually mixed, poured, and polished by hand. Because concrete stains penetrate deeply into the concrete surface, they produce fade-resistant, permanent color. Unlike with a paint or coating, the color won’t flake off or peel away.

Waterproof vinyl plank flooring is surpassing laminate in the flooring industry. Like laminate, vinyl can have a wood look and is comparable in price, but it’s more durable. This flooring typically has four layers of construction: a backing, the core, the luxury vinyl top layer, and the wear layer. And since it’s water-resistant, it can be installed in kitchens and bathrooms.

Slip-resistant flooring is making as huge surge, as more and more people are aging in place in their existing homes. More home improvement projects in general are focusing on safety, including installing slip-resistant flooring in both kitchens and baths. Slip-resistant flooring often comes in less-expensive materials, such as vinyl or linoleum, making it a cost-effective project.

Whatever type of kitchen flooring you decide on should be a type that you love, that you can live with, and that won’t break the bank. It will definitely make your home look better, cleaner and more up to date. If you don’t know where to begin, do some Internet searching. Also, consider contacting a flooring/design professional for their advice.