2021 Cape Cod 4th of July Fireworks and Parade Schedule

Where in the world would you rather be on the 4th of July than a sandy beach, watching fireworks burst along the sky over a beautiful ocean? That’s right, Cape Cod is THE place to be when celebrating our nation’s birthday. In the year 1781, Massachusetts was the first state to recognize Independence Day as a holiday.

7/1, 8:45PM, Mashpee 4th of July Fireworks, Mashpee Middle-High School – No vendors or other entertainment have been invited to the display this year, which has a rain date of July 2nd. Parking at the high school will begin around 8PM, with the display beginning at 8:45PM. No parking will be allowed on Route 151 or Old Barnstable Road.

7/3, 9:30AM, Chatham Parade, Chatham – One of the oldest town parades in the United States! Showcases the pride of our residents and visitors! 2021 Theme: “Chatham: From Shell-tering in Place by the Sea, to Celebrating a New Beginning”. For more information, click here.

7/4, 9AM, Annual Barnstable – West Barnstable 4th of July Parade – A parade of decorated cars, floats, police and fire vehicles to leave the Barnstable County Courthouse Complex parking lot travel east on Route 6A, turn left on Millway then right on Commerce Road back to Route 6A, right on Route 6A through the village to turn left on Parker Road, continue on to Church Street, turn right on Route 149, right on Route 6A and returning to the county parking lot. Click here for more information.

7/4, 10AM, Orleans Parade – The July 4th Parade showcases the pride of the Orleans community and is full of music, celebration, and fun! For more information click here.

7/4, 2PM, Hyannis Marina Boat Parade – Starting at 2:00 PM the traditional Hyannis Marina Boat Parade will take place in Hyannis Harbor. Boats are invited to line up starting at 1:00 PM at the marina and the parade enters the Harbor at 2:00 PM where spectators will find interactive family activities taking place at Aselton Park from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM as they cheer on the boaters and enjoy the decorated vessels. Don’t forget your camera!

7/4, 10AM, Cotuit Parade – The Parade begins on School Street (some walkers and fire vehicles line up on High Street and then turn onto School Street), then left on Main Street and continues down Main Street to the prior Cotuit Elementary School. The termination point is the public field behind the old school building. For more information click here.

7/4, 9AM & 11AM, Hyannis Port Mini-Marathon & Parade – The traditional fun run starts at the Post Office at 9:00 AM followed by the parade at 11:00 AM beginning at the Hyannisport Post Office on Longwood Avenue; taking a left onto Washington Avenue; a right onto Lafayette Avenue; left onto Winchester Avenue; a left onto Scudder Avenue and continuing onto Dale Avenue to the West Beach Club, where it will end. For more information click here.

7/4, Dusk, Barnstable Fireworks, Lewis Bay – The Town of Barnstable is proud to present this year’s traditional fireworks show from a barge in Lewis Bay. Please be respectful of private property and park your vehicle in one of the locations mentioned above or other authorized location. *Rain date for fireworks only, Saturday, September 4, 2021.

7/4, 2PM, Hyannis Village Green – The Hyannis Village Green will feature familiar family activities from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM including the Roaming Railway that loops around the Hyannis Village Green and Harbor Overlook brick pathway and the interactive Fun Zone with plenty of family friendly games. The Town Band plays on the Bandstand from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM followed by special guests, Mamma’s Marmalade.

7/4, 4PM, Mile-Long Hyannis Main Street – Starting at 4:00 PM Hyannis Main Street will come alive with activity as jugglers, stilt walkers and other revelry makers will be “Dancing in the Streets of Hyannis.” DJ stations and live musicians will be dotted along the mile-long pedestrian walkway and invite folks to dance along with them; enjoy the activities in the kids FunZone and encourage movement throughout the experience.

7/4 HYANNIS PARKING BANS

Parking bans will be in place from 7:00 PM-11:00 PM on South Street, Ocean Street, Sea Street and all roads leading to and around Gosnold Street to accommodate foot traffic for the fireworks. Please note: the Barnstable Police Department has jurisdiction beyond these closures to ensure public safety, and will do so on an as needed basis.

7/4 BEACH PARKING

Barnstable Public and Resident Only Beaches gates close at 10:00 PM. Kalmus Beach closes at 4:00 PM and is open for handicap parking only (permit must be shown at the gate).

7/5, 9PM, Plymouth Fireworks, Plymouth Harbor – Beginning at 7PM music will be playing featuring the Legion Bud Band at Pilgrim Memorial State Park. Following the music around 9:15 pm fireworks will start over Plymouth Harbor.

7/10, Dusk, Orleans Fireworks, Rock Harbor – The 2021 Independence Day Fireworks will be held at Rock Harbor at dusk on July 10, 2021 with a rain date of July 13. For more information, click here.