8 Tips for Fabulous iPhone Photography

The cameras in our smartphones have been evolving into more and more advanced mirrorless cameras. Many people are replacing their point and shoot cameras with their smartphone all together. If you’re shooting on an iPhone, here are eight great tips to maximize your photography.

When photographing a scene that seems to either expose far too bright, or far too dark, tap a mid-toned part of the scene on your phone's screen to more accurately expose the shot.

Love Cape Cod? Stay tuned for new photographs of Cape Cod taken by CapeCod.com’s photographer Kaitrin.

Kaitrin Acuna grew up in Connecticut and moved to Cape Cod after finishing college. She studied at the University of Connecticut and University College Dublin to obtain a BFA in Photography.

When she’s not exploring the Cape for CapeCod.com, Kaitrin is likely still with a camera in hand, working on a variety of fine art photo projects.

Over the past four years, she has received twelve artist grants to pursue a variety of photographic series around New England and Europe, and has exhibited in shows at the William Benton Museum of Art, the Ely Slade House Museum, as well as several local galleries.

Outside of the photographic world, Kaitrin can be found painting colorful art cars, trying new foods, and planning to travel wherever she can get to.