Born on Cape Cod: Late July Snacks

Chances are you’ve spotted Late July Snacks while shopping. The organic snack company has chips and crackers in 50 states and is distributed internationally in Canada, Mexico and the UK. Did you know Late July was born right here on Cape Cod?

Nicole Bernard Dawes grew up in Chatham. You could say the food business was in her blood. She worked the counter of her mother’s natural food store in the 1970s. Her father, Steve Bernard, was the founder of Cape Cod Potato Chips. Early on she was involved in Cape Cod Potato Chips, first giving tours, then as a tester. Who wouldn’t want that job? “In 1996, I officially joined the company’s marketing team and helped introduce a reduced fat version of their popular kettle chips. When my father sold Cape Cod Potato Chips to Lance in 1999, I realized this was my chance to start my own company,” says Nicole Bernard Dawes.

Not only did the company begin on the Cape, but it was where the name was born. Nicole Bernard Dawes explains, “Growing up on Cape Cod, late July was always that sweet spot of summer, when life is simple, pure and good. It’s more than just our name, it’s our life philosophy.” Now she returns to enjoy that time of the year with her own little ones. “My very favorite thing to do is take my 1987 15 foot Boston Whaler out to the beach with my family for a picnic. My dad used to take me and now I get to take my kids. We stay all day until the sun sets and ride the boat home with the sun setting and the moon rising behind us. Throw in finding a sand dollar or piece of sea glass and that would be my perfect day,” says Nicole.

Late July’s popular snack line include crackers and chips which use the highest quality organic and non-GMO ingredients. New to the line are Cantina Dippers. “We call them the “no drip chip” because we cut them extra big to hold the perfect chip-to-dip ratio while still keeping them thin and crispy.” But Nicole says there is one problem, “I can never decide between the white corn or blue corn dippers.”

Sounds perfect for a beach in Late July!

By Rebecca Romo, Lifestyle Reporter CapeCod.com