Cheap Ways to Get on the Water on the Cape

So you want to get out on the water but don’t have a boat? Have no fear, Cape Cod has a number of options for you choose from if you don’t own a boat. Being able to get out on the water with your family in the summer is an experience you don’t want to miss! Consider one of these options below when looking to get out on the water:

Kayaking

An extremely popular method of getting out onto the water, kayaking offers fun on the water at a cheaper cost. The Cape has plenty of locations that both sell and rent kayaks. Be sure to take a look into the many kayak sightseeing tours happening across the Cape in the summer. Once you have access to a kayak head over to places like Nickerson State Park in Brewster or Town Cove Landing in Eastham for some great kayaking spots.

Stand Up Paddle Boarding

Stand Up Paddle Boarding aka SUP, is a great activity for the family to get out and enjoy being on the water. There are various companies across the Cape that offer SUP rentals and more: Stand Up & Paddle Cape Cod, SUPfari Cape Cod and Adventure Chatham. Try out SUP yoga, glow in the dark SUP and SUP sightseeing tours.

Ask a Friend or Family Member

Have you thought about asking some close friends or family if they happen to have a boat or kayaks? Sometimes you might be surprised what people own! This could also save you a lot of time and money and you could get to be with people you know.

Liberté, The Schooner

The schooner, Liberté, is based on Spa Creek in Annapolis, Maryland. During the summer months, she’s docked at the Clam Shack pier in Falmouth harbor on Cape Cod and at the Chart House in Eastport, Annapolis. Custom built for sailing, comfort, and fun the 74 foot schooner is crewed with up to forty-nine passengers for daysails, weddings and events. Liberté is a grand experience for all and her cruising grounds are some of the most beautiful and historic in the country. The captain and crew are dedicated to your safety, comfort, and enjoyment.

Boat Rentals

Visit one of the local Cape Cod Marinas like Nauset Marine East. Nauset Marine East offers an assortment of boats for rent. By the 1/2 day or full day, Nauset Marine East Boat Rentals are some of the best on the Cape, worry free and ready to go.

Whether you just want to knock-off for a few hours in the afternoon and skipper your rental boat around beautiful Pleasant Bay, or pull up onto a sandy beach, Nauset Marine offers a Boat Rental option for everyone.

Sail Cape Cod

Sail Cape Cod is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization that offers programs and opportunities similar to other established community sailing programs regionally and across the nation.

Following the example of these other thriving programs, Sail Cape Cod offers affordable, accessible sailing, water sports and educational programs to the general public (both youth and adult) as well as underserved communities and those who face difficult physical, developmental or socio-economic circumstances.

Freedom Boat Club

Joining a boat club like Freedom Boat Club is always an option. While this club is private and requires membership, the benefits don’t just apply when you are on Cape Cod. Be sure to consider joining if you love boating and don’t want to invest the time, money and effort into maintaining and owning a boat.

Members of FBC – East and West Dennis have unlimited use of their fleet of awesome boats at both clubs, plus reciprocity at over 50 other clubs from New Hampshire to Florida! Membership is over 50% cheaper than owning just one boat!

Whale Watching

Whale watching on Cape Cod is the best way to experience the area’s unique natural landscape, species diversity and nautical history – all in one salt-tinged outing. The local whale watching season lasts between Mid-April and late October, providing you with the most ideal weather for observing the largest mammals on earth. However, whales can be spotted off the Cape’s coast year-round.

Provincetown whale watching combines breathtaking aquatic scenery with the experience of “America’s First Destination.” There are multiple whale watching companies and their boats to choose from, all awaiting your arrival at Long Point Marina in Provincetown Harbor.

Barnstable whale watching has the advantage of location: boats out of Barnstable Harbor are much closer to the Bourne and Sagamore bridges than the roughly three hour ride to Provincetown from the Upper Cape. Cape Cod whale watches from this location are directly accessible from Route 6 and are close to one of the Cape’s largest tourist centers, downtown Hyannis. Watches out of Barnstable cruise through Cape Cod Bay, one of the prime areas to spot endangered Right Whales, and pass by picturesque Sandy Neck heading out and returning from the excursions.