Cocktails for Fall and Winter on Cape Cod

The weather has turned colder and perhaps you’ve even put on the heat. There’s nothing like sitting next to a fire and sipping on a delicious warming cocktail.

We’ve put together a list of fun cocktails that will take the chill off regardless of the what’s going on outside.

The Heated Cape Cod

There’s nothing better than a Cape Cod drink and during the winter having it heated is the second best thing. Bonus too, you don’t have to worry about spilling it on your summer whites.

1 ounce vodka

4 ounces cranberry juice

Pour both ingredients into a saucepan and head over low heat. Pour it into an Irish coffee mug to serve. Garnish with cranberries.

Mulled Wine

This is one of favorites because you can easily make it your own with different flavors and ingredients. It’s a staple at European Christmas Markets and bonus makes your home smell delicious.

1 bottle red wine

1 cup cognac

3/4 cup sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

3 whole cloves

1 tsp grated nutmeg

1 vanilla bean

1 star anise

1 sliced orange

1 sliced lemon

Combine the ingredients in a sauce pan and simmer for 25 minutes. Slow cookers work great for this too. Strain out the fruits and other non-drinkable ingredients and serve.

Spicy Martini

Nothing turns up the heat like hot sauce. This twist on a classic martini brings the spice.

5 ounce gin

1 ounce vermouth

15 drops hot sauce (Tobasco, etc.)

Rim a martini glass with cayenne powder. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake the gin and vermouth until chilled. Strain the mixture into the martini glass. Drop the hot sauce straight down in.

Apple Boulevardier

This warming cocktail will make you feel like you’re in your snuggliest sweater walking through an apple orchard. Sure to be a fall favorite.

8 ounces apple cider

4 ounces rye whiskey

2 ounce Campari

2 ounce sweet vermouth

Garnish: 2 orange twists

Bring apple cider to a simmer in a saucepan. Add rye, Campari, and vermouth, stir until warm. Pour, garnish, and serve.

By CapeCod.com Staff