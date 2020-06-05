Feeling the Clutter? Finding Extra Storage Space Doesn’t Have to be Difficult… or Expensive

Homeowners often complain about not having enough room for storage in their existing space. In the age of clutter, it’s easy to overlook spaces and options that can be utilized to organize that clutter. It just takes a little time and creative planning.

If you don’t have the money to install fancy new bookshelves or an extra closet or home addition, here are a few simpler – and less expensive – ways to get more storage space for your money.

Storage furniture – We’re talking about actual, beautiful, functional furniture. From bed frames that offer under-bed drawers and book shelves, to ottomans and footrests that open on a hinge, allowing you to grab that blanket, to garden benches that double as storage benches, there are hidden spaces to be found in many of today’s furniture options.

Toy chests – If your kids have toys and stuffed animals scattered everywhere, open up a toy chest and toss everything (that isn’t breakable) right into it. Make it a game! See who can clean up the toys the fastest. Today’s toy chests are fun and functional, and you can even find them with wheels for easy mobility.

Tool racks – These are great for the garage or the garden. Heck, why not have one for each? Tool racks, particularly of the peg-board variety, can let you neatly hang all the rakes, shovels, brooms that were previously leaning against the wall, and bring them up off the ground and out of the way. Even smaller items like hammers and trowels, can be hung within easy reach.

Wall-mounted shelving – It really isn’t as bad as it sounds. You can buy attractive shelving of almost any make – wood, metal, plastic, etc. – and easily mount them yourself. They’re a great place to display framed photos, trophies, collectibles, and other items that might otherwise clutter tables and desktops. Shelving comes in a variety of colors to match any décor. You could even paint it yourself! Even better, shelving can be used in any room in the house.

Bookcases – Yes, you can obviously put your books in your bookcase. But it doesn’t have to be just for books. Small decorative items, such as figurines, small framed photos, small vases with artificial flowers… almost anything will look good displayed in a bookcase. Don’t have one? You can find one easily at a second-hand or consignment store, and paint it to your liking. If you’re handy with tools, build your own!

Behind the door – In the bathroom, a few pieces of hardware for hanging can give you space on the back of the door for hanging towels, a bathrobe, even slippers. In the bedroom, the back of the closet door can be used to hang the next day’s outfit, along with jewelry, shoes and more – all out of sight once the door is closed.

Under the sink – In both kitchens and bathrooms, these dark, dank areas are places where bottles of cleaner and jugs of dishwashing liquid live. We try not to go there unless we have to. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Organizing these under-sink areas can make finding those sponges or those extra tubes of toothpaste so much easier. Wire baskets are a great idea for this. They keep things neat while allowing you full view of what you’re looking for.

There are so many other areas around the home where extra storage space can be found. Just take stock in what you use, what you need, and where you can put everything.