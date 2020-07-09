Fishing remains as popular as ever this year. Here is a list of local fishing tournaments you’ll want to check out!

The BIG 3 Challenge 2020

https://emassbigs.org/events/big-3/

This year’s BIG 3 Challenge, held on July 10 from 5 to 10 p.m., will encompass a fun spirited day of fishing for those who can safely fish while adhering to the state’s social gathering guidelines and restrictions. Please join us in spirit in honor of the kids and families we serve. The BIG 3 contributes to nearly 40% of the agency’s annual operating budget and, with your help, we can lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our mission and continue to serve as many kids on the Cape and Islands as possible. Please consider sponsoring this challenge if you are in a position to give. Many of our supporters plan to safely fish on July 10 in honor of the kids and families we serve. If you are interested in learning more about participating in this fun spirited day of fishing, please reach out to Christa Danilowicz at cdanilowicz@capebigs.org or by calling 617-447-4578.

2020 Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic

https://www.obbclassic.com/

This annual event is held at Oak Bluffs Marina, July 14-18. The event welcomes 40 to 50 vessels each year of all shapes and sizes. The OBBC continues to raise funds for the Island Autism Group of Martha’s Vineyard and the MGH Colon Cancer Research Fund in memory of Kevin Glynn. This year, the event will be donating all proceeds to the Island Food Pantry in light of the adverse effects from COVID-19 on local residents. For more information, visit http://islandfoodpantry.org/

Cape Cod Bass & Blue Fish Tournament

https://www.dreamdayoncapecod.org/camps/2020fishtournament/

Truly a summer event, The Cape Cod Bass & Blue Fish Tournament is a great time for fishermen of all levels! The tournament is based out of Northside Marina at Sesuit Harbor, East Dennis, spanning two and a half days every July. The Captain’s meeting kicks the tournament off, followed by two full days on the water. Categories are now all adult crew boat or family boat category. The event takes place Friday & Saturday, July 10 & 11 (Blow date July 16th & 17th). Thousands in cash prizes! Captains meeting, Thursday July 9th at 7:00 pm: Open Bar & Hor’s D’oeuvres. A barbecue & seafood dinner/awards ceremony will be held at the Dennis Village Green. For more information, call: 508-385-8662 or 508-362-6062.

Fourth Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament

https://jaxtimer.com/chartercupfishingtournament/

Due to the urgency to keep influential nonprofits operating and providing services to those less fortunate, the 4th Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament will remain scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at Baxter’s Fish ‘n’ Chips, Hyannis. This year’s charities include Cape Abilities, Chromosome 18, May Institute, WellStrong, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, Housing Assistance Corporation of Cape Cod, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, Yarmouth Police Foundation, Joslin Diabetes Center, the Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center and Angel Flight NE.

The Striper Cup

https://www.stripercup.com/

The Striper Cup is a five-month celebration of striped bass, and fishermen of all stripes are invited. It’s like no other fishing tournament, uniting thousands of participants from Chesapeake Bay to Maine. Join The Striper Cup, and you can compete for hundreds of valuable prizes. Then, come party at StriperFest on Cape Cod and submit your golden ticket for a chance to win a fully loaded NorthCoast fishing boat. Go fishing, and submit up to 3 photos of striped bass each week; every week, we’ll draw multiple prize winners; attend StriperFest for the chance to win a NorthCoast fishing boat!