Waggin’ Wednesday: Cute, Cuddly and Curious- Meet These Two Friendly Ferrets! (With Video!)

Meet Mochi and Mocha!

Mochi and Mocha are a bonded pair of 2 year old Ferrets. These two girls have been together their whole lives and absolutely adore each other so they are required to go home together.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Most of the day you will see them cuddled up together in a ball under their blankets or running around their enclosure playing. They are very friendly and social and are a huge fan of everyone they meet! Mochi and Mocha love their our of cage time and love to run around and climb all over their human friends and run in and out of their toy tunnels. Mochi is deaf but does not let that stop her from being the happy and silly little girl she is. If you would like to meet this lovely pair please come say hi at our Brewster adoption center!

ARL will require a picture of the enclosure you plan to keep them in, ferrets like to climb and need an enclosure with multiple levels and big enough to fit all their needs.

For more information about Mocha and Mochi, visit The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster shelter!

