Grilled Bananas – Your New Favorite Dessert!

When it comes to summertime desserts, you might not think about firing up the grill… But you might want to! Here is an easy ooey-gooey treat for everyone! There are several variations of grilled bananas that range from grilled banana boats with melted chips and cream to a grown-up version with rum and honey.

For this recipe, we will keep it simple and let you experiment on your own after your first run through.

Are you ready?

Here is what you need:

Ripe Bananas – one per person

Brown sugar – about 1/2 cup

Cinnamon – 2 good shakes

Lemon – one wedge

Vegetable Oil – 2 table spoons

Let’s Get Cooking!

Pre-heat your grill and make sure the grates are clean.

With the peels still on, slice the bananas in half from top to bottom

Squeeze the lemon over the banana flesh then brush with oil. You do not need a lot of lemon or oil.

Combine 1/2 cup brown sugar with a few good shakes of cinnamon in a bowl.

Sprinkle over the banana flesh and gently press – DO NOT SQUISH THE BANANA! This is just to make sure the sugar sticks.

Place the bananas sugar side down on a medium-hot grill.

Close the lid and let cook for 3 minutes or so. Give the sugar time to caramelize.

GENTLY flip with a spatula or tongs. The bananas will be soft and slippery, so be careful not to lose any bananas between the grates.

Close the lid and cook 2 – 3 more minutes. You want a sweet smokey aroma and look for the bananas to be pulling away from the peel.

Carefully remove from the grill.

WARNING: You are working with molten hot melted sugar and fruit juice! It will burn you.

That’s it! Sweet, smooth and smokey grilled bananas! Spoon them right out of the peel and enjoy!

Got kids? Add toppings! Ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate chips, jimmies!

Want a grown-up version? Drizzle with dark rum and have grilled bananas foster!

Please let me know if you try this recipe or if you have one to share: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com