Halloween Happenings

Halloween is just around the corner and, even though it will look different this year, there are still fun things to do here on the Cape to help celebrate the spookiest time of year. Here are a few ideas:

10/10 Fall Frolic and Pumpkin Patch – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chatham Bars Inn Farm. Explore the farm, pick and purchase your own heirloom pumpkin, and enjoy fresh cider donuts (available for purchase at the farm stand)! A fun day for the family – masks are required.

10/16-10/31 Pumpkin People in the Park – Kate Gould Park, Chatham Keep your eyes open for these whimsical creations lovingly put together by businesses and artists in Chatham. Presented by the Chatham Merchant’s Association. Make sure to stop and take a selfie!

10/24-10/21 Halloween Scarecrow Challenge – The leaves are falling and what a great time to get together and create the best scarecrow ever made! The Barnstable Recreation Dept. invites you to take part in its Halloween Facebook challenge. Categories include scariest, most creative, funniest and best traditional scarecrow. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BarnstableRec/

10/26-10/31 Art & Souls Lantern Spectacular! – Drop off your creations at the Cotuit Center for the Arts Box Office between Oct. 21 and 24. A window display in the Main Building featuring all submissions will be unveiled on Monday, Oct. 26. View lanterns via an online gallery or drive through the parking lot ‘til the Witching Hour from Oct.26-31. Prizes will be awarded for funniest, scariest and most original decoration of real or artificial pumpkins and festive lanterns. And don’t miss the special Zombie PROMenade on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come to the Center but don’t get out of your car! Drive slowly past the theater and around the house in the back. You never know what creepy undead characters you might encounter.

10/28-10/30 Trick or Treat at Meeting House Farm – 4 to 8 p.m. Sandwich. The farm will be decked out with Halloween décor and staff will be in costumes to greet each family. There will be buckets of candy hanging all around the farm for kids to fill their own bags. Each family has a 30-minute visit to stroll around the farm and meet the animals, gather candy and take part in some fun outdoor games. To register, call 774-238-2700 or visit the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/mtghousefarm.

10/31 Halloween Treat Trail – Take a safe, socially distanced walk through the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster to the Pumpkin Patch. Wear a costume, and COVID-safe mask. Bring a bag to collect pre-packaged edible treats, craft bags to go and Halloween toys, as you travel our special Halloween Treat Trail. Visit the Local Scoop Mobile for a treat! A timed ticket is limited to your own group of up to 6 people per time slot. $25 per group (Adult must be present in each group.) No strollers. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.ccmnh.org/Events/Halloween-Treat-Trail