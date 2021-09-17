Learn More About WE CAN

Cape Cod.com and 99.9 the Q are pleased to support WE CAN in their 20th anniversary year by helping them raise awareness of their service areas and reach new participants. WE CAN offers 4 service areas comprised of Legal Services, Career Support, Business Support, and Financial Empowerment. We’ll be highlighting success stories, upcoming classes, events, volunteer opportunity and more through 2021.

WE CAN’s Career Support Program

Resumes. Cover letters. Job interviews. Just reading those words can give some people anxiety. WE CAN can help! In addition to these basic building blocks, WE CAN volunteers can help with career exploration, job search strategies, networking, optimizing a LinkedIn profile, and even with scholarships and courses or trainings. Most one-on-one appointments are an hour, with the opportunity for follow-up sessions as needed. Call 508-430-8111 or email marina@wecancenter.org to make an appointment.

Read more: https://www.wecancenter.org/post/we-can-s-career-support-program

Please take a listen to testimonials from some of WE CAN’s participants which will be running on 99.9 the Q!

Brought to you by the good folks at WE CAN.

More From WE CAN