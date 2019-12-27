Make 2020 A Year of Cape Cod Adventures!

Yes, it’s that time of year again. We look at the mistakes of the previous year, and begin to make resolutions for the new year ahead – exercise more, quit smoking once and for all, take up a new hobby, etc. – all of which are well-meant, but don’t always seem to work out as intended.

This year, how about making a resolution to have more adventure in your life? Here on Cape Cod, we rock when it comes to adventure, because there’s simply so much to do, to see and to experience. Below is a short list of suggestions to add to your resolution list, or even your bucket list, and finally have those adventures you’ve only been thinking about!

Hop on Board the Train

The Cape Cod Central Railroad offers a special and exciting way to go. Its train trips can allow you to see the Cape in a whole new light. Relax and enjoy as you pass dunes, marshes and cranberry bogs that are only accessible by train. The CCR offers dinner trains, Sunday brunch trains and lunch trains, as well as special coastal excursions. When it comes to riding the rails, this really is the only way to travel!

Visit the Adventure Park

The Adventure Park at Heritage Museums & Gardens is situated on approximately four acres of land. Interpretive pathways are available to guide visitors through the forest. Each course features approximately 12-14 elements, including tunnels, moving planks, zip lines, rope walks, and similar features. Safety tested and proven reliable, the courses are designed to teach children and families about environmental stewardship, community and individual responsibility for the environment through a physical, mental and emotional growth experience.

Visit the Islands

Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket offer scenic` harbor towns and lighthouses, sandy beaches and farmland. It’s accessible only by boat or air. Vineyard Haven, on the eastern end, is a ferry port and the island’s commercial center. Oak Bluffs has Carpenter Gothic cottages and an iconic carousel. The Gay Head Cliffs and lighthouse are haunting and beautiful. One trip there… and you will never forget it.

Stay at a B&B

From Plymouth to Provincetown, the Cape compares to no other when it comes to the variety and sheer number of amazing accommodations. You can stay at a warm, welcoming B&B at any time of year (and even find some great deals in the off-season). Enjoy hot breakfasts or something on the go, and spend the day exploring. Check out this website for a good idea of what the Cape has to offer: www.bedandbreakfast.com/cape-cod-massachusetts.html

Go on a Whale Watch

If you’ve never been on a whale watch, you haven’t lived. Seeing these gentle giants in their natural habitat, and often up close, is an unforgettable experience. Whale-watching boats and charter boats take you out to Stellwagen Bank Natural Marine Sanctuary, where you can often find these largest of mammals basking in the sun or breaking the water with their huge backs and tails. If that’s not enough excitement for you, Cape Cod Shark Adventures will take you down to the depths in a cage to have an up-close view of sharks in their natural environment.

Hike or Bike the Rail Trail

This 22-mile trail weaves through six Cape Cod towns, from South Dennis to Wellfleet, and can be walked, jogged, or biked. You can also roller-blade, ride a horse, or even cross-country ski in the winter. The natural beauty and scenery compares to no other and will offer many photo opportunities, including kettle ponds and marshlands.

Get Inked!

If you REALLY want to remember your Cape Cod experience, visit one of our tattoo parlors. We have many talented, creative artists here who can give you just what you’re looking for, big or small. This way, you’ll always have a reminder of your great adventures here. Visit any of our clean, comfortable tattoo parlors to speak to a professional artist who can help make your vision a reality.

Take Yourself Out to a Ball Game

Cape Cod Baseball League has been the premiere baseball league in the nation since 1885 and offers a 44-game regular season schedule. Teams are located in Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Cotuit, Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, Orleans, Wareham and Yarmouth-Dennis. Many of its alumni go professional, and the stadiums are always packed. There are no ticket prices for admission; you can see a game for free. But they do a “pass the hat” type of collection for anyone willing to donate, which helps with their yearly fundraising efforts.

Visit the Cape Cod National Seashore

The Cape Cod National Seashore spans 40 miles of beautiful beaches, ponds, marshlands and more, all of which are home to diverse species of animals and, depending on the season, are open to relaxation and exploration. One area in particular, the Outer Beach, was summed up by Henry David Thoreau. He said, “A man may stand there and put all America behind him.” And, if that doesn’t sum it up, nothing will.