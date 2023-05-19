Memorial Day Events on the Cape – 2023

Memorial Day is a day to remember and pay respects to those who lost their lives fighting for our country. We owe them a great deal of respect and thanks for helping preserve the freedoms that we enjoy today.

Let us not lose the true meaning of Memorial Day. Take a look at the list below.

5/27, 9:30AM – 1PM, 2023 Memorial Day Flag Placement, Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne – The ceremony starts at 10AM. Flags will be available to be placed at the conclusion of the ceremony. Operation: Flags for Vets will again be honoring our beloved veterans by placing over 77,000 flags at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne for Memorial Day on Saturday, May 27. Those wishing to place a single flag at a loved one’s gravesite will be allowed to do so. Please place flags behind the grave markers, center of marker, in the sod 3″ deep. Bring long-handled screwdrivers to make starter holes. If you are assigned to place flags at one of the columbaria, please place the flags in the grass in front of the columbaria, not in the gravel. We will need about a dozen pickup trucks to help deliver totes of flags to each of the sections. If you can help, please arrive at the cemetery by 8 AM to receive your assignments. Flag removal will occur on June 4th from 9:30AM – 11AM. For more information, click here.

5/29, 10AM, Memorial Day Parade, Main Street Centerville – All veterans welcome. There will also be a pancake breakfast leading up to the parade from 8AM – 10AM at the South Congregational Church in Centerville. Adults $6, Kids (5-10) $4 and kids under 5 are free.

5/29, 10AM, Town of Dennis Memorial Day Ceremony, Dennis Village Green – On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th, the Town of Dennis’ Memorial Day Observance Committee will honor the more than one million men and women who have lost their lives defending America since the Revolutionary War. A formal ceremony will be presented by town leaders, and Patriots of Dennis. The ceremony will commence at 10:00am at the Dennis Village Green, on the corner of Route 6A (Main St.) and Old Bass River Road. This free event is open to the public. It is an opportunity for those who wish to preserve the memory of our fallen heroes, and those survivors still suffering from the ravages of war. It is a time to reflect on their courage, sacrifice, and their dedication to a cause greater than themselves. It is a time to recommit ourselves to the cause of freedom, justice and democracy, so that the legacy of our fallen heroes will live on for generations to come. We continue to mourn their loss, but most of all, we celebrate their lives.

5/29, 11AM, The Town of Yarmouth Memorial Day Ceremony, Yarmouth Town Hall – All are welcome to attend as we honor those that died while serving in the United State Armed Forces.