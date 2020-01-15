More Great Events Await You This Week on Cape Cod!

January on the Cape might often seem gray and lifeless, but not so! There are loads of fun activities just waiting to be experienced! Try something new this week – like partaking in a day of service in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.; or rock out to great music while flying across the ice. There’s always something for everyone here on Cape Cod, so get out there and try something new!

Breathing Room – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hyannis Country Garden. Indoor plants lift the spirits! Come enjoy a little time in Hyannis Country Garden’s warm, dry greenhouse. Free hot tea, local honey, and light refreshments. This is a free event and requires no registration. Every Saturday in January.

1/19 Winter Chef’s Table – Enjoy a wonderful community food event highlighting local food and traditions — featuring chef’s Liam Luttrell Rowland of Spindler’s in Provincetown, Michael Ceraldi of CERALDI in Wellfleet, Jonathan Haffmans and Jeremiah Reardon of Vers in Orleans. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an oyster bar from Slurp-Up Oysters, followed by a seated dinner. Proceeds from this event will support year-round community programing at Wellfleet Preservation Hall. Tickets are $100 per person.

1/20 MLK Day of Service – D-Y Regional HS Cafeteria. The goal for this year’s day of service is to collect and organize arts and crafts supplies for the Nauset Youth Alliance and the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod. Meet at D-Y for a short meeting, visit donation sites for collection, then return to D-Y to sort the items for donation. Light breakfast included; all volunteers should have their own transportation. Sponsored by AmeriCorps Cape Cod.

1/24 Rock Night at Hyannis Youth Community Center – For kids in Grades 6 and 7. Come skate with your friends to music played by our in-house DJ! We will have contests and prizes! $5/skater; $5/rentals. Mark your calendar for the last Rock Night of the school year: Mar. 27. Questions? Call George or Laura at 508.790.6345.

1/25 Third Annual Parent Resource Fair – Parents, caregivers and children will enjoy this educational and fun resource fair, sponsored by Bridgeview Montessori School, Cape Cod Healthcare & The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. Connect with local family friendly nonprofits, resources, and businesses that are dedicated to helping families in our community grow and prosper. The event will feature local experts to help educate families on parent focused topics including “Navigating Grief with Your Family” presented by Good Grief Cape Cod; “Books Build Conversations: Family Story Time” with Eight Cousins; Empowering Children About Body Safety with Children’s Cove; and “Family Design – A Family Approach to Happiness, Health & Success” with Lamperti Counseling & Consultation. There will also be complimentary entertainment including a Princess Party, a dance session with Turning Pointe Dance Studio, a Magic Show with the Magicompany & music fun with Amy Wyman. Tickets are only $2 for adults, children are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance via the Cape Cod Moms website or obtained for FREE via the participating vendors. Each ticket holder will be entered to win a Cape Cod Moms swag bag and will be given complimentary raffle tickets for additional chances to win any of the additional giveaways from local establishments.

1/25-1/26 Cape & Islands Orchid Show & Sale – Brighten up your winter in a sea of vibrant blooms at the annual Cape & Islands Orchid Show and Sale January 25-26 at The Resort & Conference Center of Hyannis. This year’s theme is “All That Orchid Jazz!” Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.caios.org

1/25-1/26 Cape Symphony “Passport to Africa” – Experience the stupendous performance of South African cellist Abel Selaocoe, who powerfully combines his Western classical training with his African heritage. Ghanaian American pianist William Chapman Nyaho stars in “Africa” by Camille Saint-Saëns, written in Egypt and based on North African folk music. You’ll also hear a beautiful piece by South African composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen called “African Kaddish.” We’ll also shine a light on local artists’ interpretations of Africa, in cooperation with the Zion Union Heritage Museum. Join us for this celebration of Africa’s pageantry and majesty.

1/18 5th Annual Skate with the Brew Crew – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Hyannis Youth and Community Center

1/19 Cornhole Tournament – 6:30 to 9 p.m., Ten Pin Eatery, Cape Cod Mall, Hyannis

1/24 Pilgrim Society 200th Anniversary Birthday Beer Tasting – 6 to 8 p.m., Pilgrim Hall Museum, Plymouth

Through 2/8 Winter Art Exhibit: Heroes and Villains – Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit