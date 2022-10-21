You are here: Home / Lifestyle / National Pets For Veterans Day: Saving Two Lives At Once

National Pets For Veterans Day: Saving Two Lives At Once

October 21, 2022

It’s one of the few undeniable truths: Dogs Are Man’s (and Woman’s) Best Friends. 

Dogs don’t judge, they are very good at keeping our secrets, they calm us and also give us a reason to be more active, and in some cases, they can save lives.  This is why so many organizations have begun to match vulnerable veterans with shelter pets. Globally, veterans are teaming up with trainers and animal rescue groups to make these matches. Some of these matches are happening right here on Cape Cod.

Charlie Young & Patrick Martin of Professional Canine Services

Meet Charlie Young, who is a retired K9 officer from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, now running Professional Canine Services. Through a network of veterans groups like 22 Mohawks and animal rescues across the region, Charlie has matched close to 40 veterans with 40 dogs in the past year alone. “It’s not just about the dogs”, he says. It is so much more!

Listen to our conversation here:

For more information, visit ProfessionalCanineSevices.com 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


