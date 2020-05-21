Propane Grill Safety This Summer

For many of us, summertime meals mean firing up the grill. Some people will even fire things up several times a week without thinking twice about the dangers of gas grills.

The Propane Gas Association of New England and New England Propane Foundation offer the following tips to help homeowners get the most from their outdoor appliances safely:

Follow the Manufacturer’s Instructions. Whether it’s assembly, use, maintenance, cleaning, or storage, make your grill manufacturer’s instructions your go-to resource for safe grilling. Position the Grill in a Safe Location. Keep your grill outdoors and at least five feet from the house on a level surface that is clear of outdoor furniture, overhead trees, or other potential fire hazards. Check for Leaks. Use a soapy water solution to check connections for leaks. Expanding bubbles indicate a leak. Follow this procedure at the start of each season and every time you replace a cylinder. Follow Proper Lighting Procedures. Follow the manufacturer’s lighting instructions. With all grill models, keep the lid open and don’t lean over the grill when lighting it. Follow Proper Relighting Procedures. If your flame goes out, turn off the gas and refer to your owner’s manual. At a minimum, with all grill models, keep the lid open and wait at least 15 minutes before relighting. Be Present. Stay close and never leave your grill unattended.

Safety for Kids – The grilling area should also be designated as a “No Play Zone,” keeping kids and pets away from the equipment. To help kids learn about gas grill safety, the Propane Education & Research Council has launched the fun interactive website www.propanekids.com.

About the Propane Gas Association of New England and the New England Propane Foundation

The Propane Gas Association of New England and the New England Propane Foundation serve more than 700 members of the propane industry by promoting safety, education, and public awareness of the uses of propane.

For more information on using outdoor living spaces safely, visit www.pgane.org.