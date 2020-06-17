Check Out This Scallops with Asparagus Sauce Recipe!

Private Chef David Klug, Wisconsin native, spends many summer days on Cape Cod and the Islands. Here is Chef Klug’s recipe for Sea Scallops with Asparagus Sauce.

Sea Scallops with Asparagus Sauce

Ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil

8 oz thin asparagus, cut diagonally into 1/2 inch pieces

3 large cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces sea scallops, rinsed and quartered

1/8 tsp pepper

1/2 cup basil, finely chopped

1/3 cup pine nuts, toasted

8 oz cooked Pasta shells

Directions

Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add asparagus and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently until asparagus is crisp tender (4 – 5 minutes).

Add sea scallops and pepper. Cook 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat and stir in basil.

Add sea scallop mixture to hot cooked pasta shells and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with pine nuts. Serve hot. Serves four.

Bon Appetit!!!

