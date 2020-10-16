Shepley Wood Products Partners with Barnstable Brewing Create “Civic Rent”

Shepley Wood Products and Barnstable Brewing have partnered in a creative way this year to raise funds for Cape Cod workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and are two Cape Cod businesses that understand the importance of giving back to their community.
Barnstable Brewing has been a key supporter for the last three years of Shepley’s annual “Wide Open” – its charitable golf tournament – which had to be postponed this year due to the pandemic.
“This year would’ve been our 25th tournament,” said Tony Shepley, owner and president of Shepley Wood Products. “Over the course of 25 years, we’ve been able to raise almost $1 million for local charities. So, in speaking to Peter (Connor) at Barnstable Brewing, we were thinking about what we could do this year to help in a different way.”
Shepley and Connor came up with the idea of producing a high-quality, private-label beer called “Civic Rent.”
“’Civic Rent’ is what we pay back to society,” said Shepley. “It’s what we pay back for the privilege of being here.”
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every four-pack of Civic Rent will benefit the Workforce Housing Relief Fund, established by the Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The fund provides emergency assistance with rent or mortgage payments for year-round Cape and Islands residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
“We hope it resonates with people and encourages them to help out,” Shepley said. “The more we sell, the more it will allow us to support the HAC.”
Peter Connor, co-founder and president of Barnstable Brewing agreed. “The goal of producing this beer is to get it into people’s hands in a different way than at the Wide Open, and still support the nonprofit. We want to help the workers on the Cape who suffered in the pandemic. Shepley has a good relationship with HAC and its relief fund, as well as many of our local package stores with multiple locations.”
“We are grateful to Shepley Wood Products and Barnstable Brewing for partnering on a product that will enable consumers to give back and make an impact at the local level,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta. “Civic Rent is a statement about the power of community and the important role all of us play in ensuring our neighbors have access to safe, stable housing which is needed now more than ever.”
Civic Rent is a crisp, mildly sweet, light lager-style beer that combines Barnstable Brewing’s passion and brewing expertise with Shepley’s charitable giving philosophy. It’s a limited edition, so now is the time to get out there and buy it.
“It’s a really delicious premium lager… really approachable,” said Connor. “It’s something that will reach across all palates, and it comes in 16-oz. four packs.”
“It tastes wonderful,” Shepley said, emphasizing that a purchase of Civic Rent will go to help support the Cape and Islands community. “It tastes great and feels even better.”
Civic Rent will be available at Barnstable Brewing located in Hyannis, as well as Luke’s, Kappy’s, Cape Cod Package Store and other locations, both on and off Cape. For the latest updates on Civic Rent, visit www.shepleywood.com/civic-rent or www.barnstablebrewing.com/civicrent.
