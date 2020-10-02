Small Details can Make a Big Impact in the Kitchen

Designing a kitchen can seem like an overwhelming process. As one of the most-used rooms in the house, having a well thought-out kitchen can make your life significantly easier. But with all the available options, it might be hard to know where to start.

Once you’ve made the big decisions, like what kind of cabinets you want, what countertop materials and colors, and which appliances to purchase, it’s time for the details. When it comes time to choose those small details – the hardware, the lighting, the backsplash, etc. – this is your opportunity to really make your kitchen unique to you and your home.

Websites like Pinterest and Houzz, among others, are the latest go-to places for home design ideas. Lots of design firms even recommend them to their clients to browse for little details that they might want to consider.

Doing this kind of research can also open you up to a world of possibilities you might never have otherwise considered. Are you a beach lover? Maybe you’d like some whimsical sea-themed knobs or pulls for your cabinets. Maybe you’d like your backsplash to reflect the muted blues and greens of sea glass. The world is literally your oyster when it comes to details.

Instead of using just a standard, boring tile backsplash, why not use the backsplash to bring in some extra design and appeal? Use a uniquely shaped tile or lay a standard shaped tile in a cool pattern. Choosing a standout color can also add interest. Or incorporate something personal, like a hand-painted mural.

Small details don’t necessarily have to cost a fortune. Chances are, your budget is not limitless. Like most people, you probably think it’s best to shop around a little to get something amazing, yet affordable. There’s no need to break the bank to get these unique details for your new or upgraded kitchen.

If you find something you really like – say, some beautiful drawer pulls or a perfect lighting fixture – it’s tempting to grab it and check it off your list, whatever the cost. But it’s worth taking extra time to see if you can find what you want for less. Maybe another tile store has that same fabulous tile on sale for half price, or maybe there’s a cheaper lighting fixture that’s even more perfect. Patience and persistence are the keys to finding what you want at the right price.

Don’t discount used items. Reuse centers, such as the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, carry all kinds of materials you can use in a kitchen remodel or upgrade, from tile, counters, cabinets, hardware, lighting fixtures, sinks, and appliances, all at bargain prices.

Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist are other options you might want to look at. Check these secondhand finds carefully, though, to make sure they’re in good condition. If you’re lucky, you can fill many of your renovation needs for a fraction of the retail price.

Everything doesn’t have to match or be top-of-the-line. These days, it’s trendy for kitchens to use a combination of different finishes. For instance, you can have different colors on your upper and lower cabinets, or use different materials for your kitchen island and the rest of the counters. This means if there’s a high-end material you love, you can use just a little touch of it as an accent and go cheaper elsewhere. For example, you can use beautiful glass doors on your upper cabinets and go with a more basic design for the lower ones.

If your kitchen is functional, but boring, a few small and inexpensive changes could be enough to brighten it up. Little details like faucets, lighting fixtures, and cabinet hardware can change the whole look of a room without a lot of effort or expense. Throw in a few accessories, like plants or flowers, some artwork or decorative pottery – these can also make a big impact on a small budget.

Finally, if you’re a do-it-yourselfer, that’s great. You’ll save a ton of money in labor if you’re capable and are used to doing home projects. You can also find instructional videos online that will help you along if you’re not sure. For anything involving plumbing or electrical, always hire a licensed and insured professional.