The Fun Continues With These Great Events on Cape Cod!

The new year is finally here! Now is the perfect time to get out there and try something new. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to take a polar plunge for a good cause. Or, maybe you’ve wanted to try your hand at escaping from an escape room. Whatever you have on your 2020 bucket list, there’s no time like the present to get moving! Check out the latest list of upcoming events below, and have a very happy new year!

Country-wide Christmas Lights Recycling Program – The Holiday Lights Recycling Collection is on! Drop off your old holiday lights at a transfer station anywhere on the Cape. Don’t throw them away! Organized by AmeriCorps Cape Cod and Cape Cod Cooperative Extension.

Breathing Room – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hyannis Country Garden. Indoor plants lift the spirits! Come enjoy a little time in Hyannis Country Garden’s warm, dry greenhouse. Free hot tea, local honey, and light refreshments. This is a free event and requires no registration. Every Saturday in January.

1/1 10th Annual Yarmouth Polar Plunge – This is the 10th Annual Polar Plunge at Bass River/Smuggler’s Beach at noon. All ages are welcome. Proceeds go to the Friends of Yarmouth Council on Aging (FOYCOA) and benefit the Yarmouth Senior Center.

1/1 Harwich Polar Plunge – 11 a.m., Red River Beach Take a plunge for local elementary students and local families in our community facing cancer. Free hot chocolate for plungers and spectators. Donations gratefully (and warmly) accepted at the event. All proceeds equally benefit Harwich PTO + Cape Wellness Collaborative.

1/2 S.T.E.A.M. Program – The Hyannis Public Library, 401 Main Street, will hold a S.T.E.A.M. program from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Children may drop-in to create, learn and explore! There will be Legos, Duplos, KNex, electronic kits, building with recycled materials, a guessing jar, crafts and more! This event is free and open to the public. Funded in part by a grant from the Kirkman Trust Fund.

1/4 History of New England General Stores – Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth will host a presentation on the history of New England’s General Stores. Join Emmy Award winner WCVB-TV Chronicle journalist Ted Reinstein as he discusses his new book on the history of general stores in America. RSVP by calling 508-760-6545. Thirwood Place, 237 North Main St., South Yarmouth.

1/5 Winter Wonderland Escape Room – MSPCA Centerville Solve clues with your team to make your way through the shelter to your final destination where you will find goodies, snacks, and furry friends to play with! Your $20 ticket will support animals in need at the MSPCA Cape Cod. 5:30 p.m. Participants must be at least 12 years old. Register at the link on the MSPCA’s FB event page.

1/5 Connecting Two Worlds with Psychic Medium Rachel Perry – Join special guest Psychic Medium Rachel Perry, as she comes to the Fitness Directions studio at 2 p.m. to celebrate spirit with her extraordinary psychic and mediumistic abilities. Rachel will reach beyond the veil for messages from your loved ones who have crossed over. Fitness Directions, 24 Spring Bars Rd, Bldg 1, Falmouth.

1/11-1/12 Cape Playhouse Local Auditions – Cape Playhouse will be accepting auditions on Jan. 11 (equity principals) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Jan. 12 (open auditions) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those wishing to audition should email auditions@capeplayhouse.com to schedule an appointment. Please prepare a short comedic monologue, no longer than two minutes, or a short song that shows off range and personality. Bring sheet music in the appropriate key; a pianist will be provided. Bring a picture/resume, stapled.

